2 held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

Two men allegedly involved in heroin smuggling were arrested by the police, which claimed to have seized 150 gm of heroin, 100 transparent pouches, an electronic scale and Rs 5,000 drug money from the suspects.

The duo have been identified as Gaurav Kumar, alias Gora, from Jai Shakti Nagar and Abhishek Jain from Sundar Nagar in Ludhiana. ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sran said a case had been registered against them under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Tibba police station. The police have also seized their motorcycle.