2 held with heroin, Rs 7.7L drug money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

The Ludhiana Commissionerate arrested two persons and seized 100 gm of heroin from their possession. The value of the seized heroin in the international market is said to be about Rs 50 lakh.

Besides, the police seized Rs 7.70 lakh drug money, four illegal weapons of .32 bore, 17 live cartridges and a Hyundai Verna car (bearing registration no. PB 92 8000) from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Romy, of Kot Mangal Singh (30) and Gurpreet Singh (26) of Rama village in Moga.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DCP (Investigation) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP Gurpreet Singh and CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja addressed a press conference in this regard.

Sidhu said the CIA team had got a tip-off that the duo were notorious smugglers. Accordingly on January 25, Gurpreet was arrested with 20 gm of heroin, a .32 bore pistol with six live cartridges. Later, Gurpreet’s aide Amandeep was held with 80 gm heroin, Rs 7.70 lakh drug money, three weapons and 11 live cartridges.

The CP said Amandeep had a criminal record as five cases of drug and liquor smuggling and under the Arms Act were registered against him in the past at various police stations in Ludhiana while Gurpreet has no criminal record.

“We will seek police remand of the suspects to inquire about the entire drug supply chain and we hope in further probe, more smugglers will be held,” DCP Varinder Brar said.

Meanwhile, police sources said the police suspected that they were also into smuggling of illegal weapons. The suspects buy illegal weapons from some weapon suppliers in UP between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 and they further sell to their clients with a good margin.