2 held with heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 18

The Ludhiana police arrested two smugglers and seized 120 gm of heroin from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Nitin, alias Mohit, and Krishan Kumar Sharma, both residents of Krishna Colony.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said on Thursday a tip-off was received that the duo, who were into drug smuggling trade, were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients near Bhamian Khurd. Following which, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the suspects.

Sanjay has a criminal past as he was arrested by the Jamalpur police in a drug smuggling case in 2022. After coming out on bail, he again started the notorious trade.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects and further questioning was on to bust the entire drug supply line.