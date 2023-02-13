2 held with stolen mobike, mobiles

Ludhiana, February 12

The police have arrested two persons, identified as Prabhjit Singh and Jaswant Singh, residents of Bhamian Kalan, under Sections 379-B, 411 and 34 of the IPC.

SI Sukhjinder Singh said acting on a tip-off, the duo was nabbed on Saturday from Ghumiarana Wali Puli while riding a stolen motorcycle.

During search, snatched mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Elsewhere in the city, two persons lost their mobile phones and cash to snatchers.

Nitesh Tiwari, a resident of Makkar Colony, Dhandari Kalan, lodged a complaint with the police saying that he alighted from a train on Saturday and was waiting for an auto-rickshaw near Jagraon Bridge when three unidentified persons threatened him with a ‘daat’ (sword) and forcibly snatched his mobile phone, Rs 6,200 and a smart watch. The suspects fled while threatening to kill him if he raised the alarm.

The police said a case under Sections 379-B(2), 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered in this regard and in the course of investigation one suspect, identified as Abhi, was arrested. Efforts were on to apprehend the remaining snatchers.