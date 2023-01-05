2 held with stolen weapon, cash

Our Correspondent

Payal, January 4

The police claims to have arrested two miscreants, who allegedly stole a weapon, jewellery and cash from a house at Ghudani Khurd village on Sunday.

The suspects, identified as Gurdeep Singh Deepa and Sukhdev Singh, alias Maru, of Rano village, were arrested at the Doom bridge when they were trying to leave the area on Tuesday afternoon. The police recovered a stolen weapon and Rs 10,000 from the possession of the suspects.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Singh Chhetra said the police supervised by SHO Kuljinder Singh Grewal and sub-inspector Gurdeep Singh apprehended Gurdeep and Sukhdev at the Doom bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigation revealed that the duo had broken into the house of the complainant when his wife had gone to meet some relatives and mother was away to welcome Nagar Kirtan on Sunday. Jewellery worth lakhs, Rs 10,000 in cash and a revolver were taken away by the suspects.

Having received a formal complaint on Monday afternoon, the Payal police led by the SHO, Kuljinder Singh Grewal, initiated a probe into the incident. The suspects were identified on the basis of CCTV footage of cameras installed in the region.

The SHO Grewal said the suspects were presented in court, which sent them to police remand on today.