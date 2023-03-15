2 hit by car, seriously injured

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

Two minor boys suffered critical injuries after they were hit by a car near Dholewal Bridge on Monday night. The moment car hit the boys, they got stuck beneath the car’s engine. Though the car driver had stopped the car, he did not care to take the victims to a hospital.

Instead, he fled the spot, leaving the car on the road.

Some passers-by heard the cries of the boys and came to their rescue. They lifted the car and dragged out the boys stuck under the vehicle. They were shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh, in a critical condition. The injured have been identified as Sonu (16) and Monu (10).

As per information, some people were eating chicken at a shop near Dholewal Bridge. The car parked on the road was causing a traffic jam. The shop owner handed over keys of his car to Mukesh, the shop’s cook, for parking the vehicle on the road side. When Mukesh started the car, it rammed into the boys collecting garbage near the shop. A case of negligent driving was registered against Mukesh by the police.