2 hit by car, seriously injured

Ludhiana, March 14
Two minor boys suffered critical injuries after they were hit by a car near Dholewal Bridge on Monday night. The moment car hit the boys, they got stuck beneath the car’s engine. Though the car driver had stopped the car, he did not care to take the victims to a hospital.
Instead, he fled the spot, leaving the car on the road.
Some passers-by heard the cries of the boys and came to their rescue. They lifted the car and dragged out the boys stuck under the vehicle. They were shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh, in a critical condition. The injured have been identified as Sonu (16) and Monu (10).
As per information, some people were eating chicken at a shop near Dholewal Bridge. The car parked on the road was causing a traffic jam. The shop owner handed over keys of his car to Mukesh, the shop’s cook, for parking the vehicle on the road side. When Mukesh started the car, it rammed into the boys collecting garbage near the shop. A case of negligent driving was registered against Mukesh by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
K Kavitha moves Supreme Court against ED summons in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case
SC agrees to hear on March 24 petition by K Kavitha
Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue
The leaders meet in the office of Leader of Opposition in Ra...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution
The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...