2 hook loaders flagged off

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

To improve solid waste management and ensuring timely lifting of garbage from static compactors sites, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal flagged off two additional hook loaders from the MC Zone D office on Monday.

The hook loader trucks were purchased by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) at a cost of around Rs 50 lakh and have now been handed over to the MC with the efforts of MLA Gogi.

MLA Gogi said in total seven compactor sites have now been established in Ludhiana West constituency and 30 static compactors have been installed at these sites. Eight hook loader trucks are now available with the MC including the two which were flagged off by the authorities on Monday.

An official said, “The static compactors are installed to stop open dumping of garbage as the garbage collected from the households is directly dumped in the compactors. It is then shifted to the main dump site of MC with the help of hook loader trucks.”

MLA Gogi and MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal further appealed to the residents to support the authorities to improve solid waste management in the city. They appealed to the residents to stop dumping waste in open spaces/plots and water bodies.

Further the residents have been urged to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items. The authorities also appealed to the residents to hand over segregated wet and dry waste to waste collectors.