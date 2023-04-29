2 illegal structures razed

Ludhiana, April 28
The Municipal Corporation (MC) razed two structures which were being built illegally in areas falling under the Zone D of the civic body on Friday.
An official said these included a shed being installed illegally for commercial use in Punjab Mata Nagar and a portion of residential building which was constructed illegally in Canal Enclave.
The official said the building inspector had identified illegal constructions during a routine inspection.
