2 injured as bike-borne miscreants open fire at car in robbery bid near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana

Three unidentified miscreants allegedly opened multiple rounds of fire at a car near Tiger Safari, close to Jalandhar Bypass, in an apparent attempt to rob its occupants in the early hours of Thursday. Two persons, identified as Jaspal Jassa and 18-year-old Priya, sustained gunshot injuries.

The incident took place around 4 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Four persons, including Jaspal Jassa, Priya, Jaspal’s uncle and a driver, were travelling in the car when three assailants on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at them.

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Jaspal Jassa was sitting next to the driver, while Priya and Jaspal’s uncle were seated in the rear. Multiple shots were fired at the vehicle, with bullets piercing the car window and hitting Jaspal Jassa and Priya. Jaspal’s uncle and the driver escaped unhurt.

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The injured were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where they are undergoing treatment.

The occupants are originally from Ferozepur and have been living on rent in the Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana. The police suspect the assailants opened fire with the intention of committing robbery.

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SHO Jasvir Singh said a case had been registered against three unidentified accused who were riding a motorcycle. He added that an investigation was underway to identify and trace the suspects.