2 injured as speeding car overturns in Ludhiana
Bystanders at the scene recorded videos of the incident, which are now going viral on social media
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A speeding car went out of control on the divider and overturned near the Circuit House on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana in the early hours of Thursday.
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Two to three people were injured in the accident, but their condition is reported to be stable. Relatives rushed to the spot and took them away.
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The front of the car was badly damaged. The vehicle was later removed from the site and towed to a safer location.
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Bystanders at the scene recorded videos of the incident, which are now going viral on social media.
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