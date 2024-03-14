2 injured in 3 separate accidents near Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, March 13

Two persons were injured, one seriously, in three different accidents which took place near Sahnewal today. While one of the injured is at SPS Hospital, the other is admitted at Ludhiana Civil Hospital.

In the first incident, a taxi driver who was coming from Doraha and going towards Ludhiana had asked for a pass from the driver of a bus near Sahnewal. On being refused the pass from either side, he tried to overtake the bus. In the process, the car touched the bus and turned turtle coming to a sudden halt in front of the bus. The bus driver lost control and the bus collided with the car. The tyre of the car burst as a result of the collision. Sahnewal police reached the spot and safely took out the passengers from the vehicles. No casualty was reported. The accident, however, led to a traffic snarl on NH 1. Traffic zone incharge Parminder Singh said the traffic police reached the spot and the traffic jam was cleared soon after.

In another mishap, Chandanpreet Singh, a local, who was going on his motorcycle for his job, met with an accident. The onlookers found him lying on the road and took him in an ambulance to SPS Hospital, where he is still reported to be unconscious. According to the police, the reasons for the accident are yet to be ascertained as the injured is not in a position to share details.

In yet another accident, Dheeraj Saini of Rampur village, who was on his motorcycle and was going from Sahnewal to Dehlon, was injured as the tyre of his bike burst. He fell from the bike and had to be admitted, in a serious condition, to Ludhiana Civil Hospital.