2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

Two persons suffered injuries after a fire extinguisher exploded during refilling at a shop in Janakpuri on late Friday evening. The injured were initially taken to the Civil Hospital from where they were referred to a private hospital for treatment.

The ACP, Harsimrat Chetra, said the blast took place at a shop which deals in refiling of fire extinguishers. During refilling, an explosion took place which injured the two workers.

The police said the injured were yet to record their statement regarding the incident as they are under treatment at the hospital. An arm of one of the injured persons, Jatinderpal Singh (25), got badly damaged in the blast. The second person, Arun Kumar (18) suffered minor injuries.