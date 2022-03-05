2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, March 4
Two persons suffered injuries after a fire extinguisher exploded during refilling at a shop in Janakpuri on late Friday evening. The injured were initially taken to the Civil Hospital from where they were referred to a private hospital for treatment.
The ACP, Harsimrat Chetra, said the blast took place at a shop which deals in refiling of fire extinguishers. During refilling, an explosion took place which injured the two workers.
The police said the injured were yet to record their statement regarding the incident as they are under treatment at the hospital. An arm of one of the injured persons, Jatinderpal Singh (25), got badly damaged in the blast. The second person, Arun Kumar (18) suffered minor injuries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
he moves against the social media giants on Friday follow bl...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...
Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog
1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...
NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India
Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...
Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised
He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest