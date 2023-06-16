2 inter-state drug smugglers held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

The Khanna police have arrested two inter-state drug smugglers and seized 4.7-kg opium and 30-kg poppy husk from their possession. Two vehicles, including a car and truck, have also been impounded by the police.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the accused have been identified as Dharminder Singh (31) of Manal village in Barnala and Jasvir Singh (55) of Kang Mohalla in Samrala. Both are drivers.

Kondal said the CIA staff of the Khanna police was patrolling near Balion village. They spotted two persons shifting a heavy bag from a truck to a car. After seeing the police, they started to run away but were chased down by cops.

The bag contained 30-kg poppy husk and 1.7-kg opium was seized from the car, the police said. An FIR under Sections 15, 18, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the police station, Samrala.

The accused were produced before a court, which sent them to two-day police remand. During interrogation of Dharminder Singh, the police recovered another 3-kg opium from Machhiwara Road, Samrala.