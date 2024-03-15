2 jailed for smuggling heroin

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 14

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Bishan Saroop has sentenced Mangal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, and Ram Ratan, a resident of Basti Jodhewal, Ludhiana, to 10 years of imprisonment each after finding them guilty of smuggling 570 grams of heroin. The court also ordered them to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

The prosecution told the judge that after getting a tip-off, they laid a naka at the Ladowal Chowk. The police arrested the suspects and presented them in the court.

After appreciating the evidence on record and hearing the arguments of both parties, the court found them guilty and sentenced both accused to undergo 10 years of imprisonment each.