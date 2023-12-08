2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 7

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has sentenced Pritpal Singh, a resident of Bhundri village, Sidhwan Bet, to undergo 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling poppy husk. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him.

Co-accused Manjinder Singh, a resident of Bhundri village, has been sentenced to undergo 12 years of rigorous imprisonment under the NDPS Act. A fine of Rs 1.50 lakh was also imposed on him.

The prosecution stated that a case was registered against the suspects at the Sidhwan Bet police station under Sections 15 and 25 of the NDPS Act on September 9, 2019.

The police got a tip-off that Pritpal Singh, Manjinder Singh and one Kulwant Singh used to bring poppy husk in trucks from Jammu and Kashmir side. After parking the truck at the grain market, they used to sell poppy husk at various places.

After getting information, the police laid a naka at Gorahoor village. The police saw two trucks and a Scorpio approaching towards the naka from Hambran village side. The police signalled them to stop the vehicles. The Scorpio driver managed to flee from the spot. The police, however, managed to stop the trucks. During interrogation, the drivers disclosed their names as Pritpal Singh and Manjinder Singh.

During the search, the police recovered boxes from the trucks. As many as 13 plastic bags having poppy husk were kept in the boxes. Each bag contained 20 kg of poppy husk. The police arrested the suspects and presented them in a court.

During the trial, the suspects pleaded innocence and claimed that they were falsely implicated in the case. After examining the evidence on record, the court found them guilty.