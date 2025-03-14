2 joinings at Ahmedgarh health centre raise residents’ hope

Residents of the region see a ray of hope with regard to resolution of their issues related to acute shortage of staff at the local primary health centre as a gynaecologist and a nurse have been appointed.

They (residents) are also hopeful that the status of the healthcare centre would be upgraded to subdivision-level civil hospital as Malerkotla hospital has been declared district-level hospital.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Jyoti Kapoor Hind confirmed that Dr Shalina Garg had joined as a gynaecologist and Ranjit Kaur as a nurse at the healthcare centre. Meanwhile, Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra has assured the residents that more healthcare personnel would soon be joining here.

Advertisement

Appreciating the initiative taken by the legislator to redress their grievances, residents led by president, municipal council, and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Vikas Krishan Sharma said they had also urged the government to get the healthcare centre upgraded to subdivision-level hospital.

“Having comprehended problems of residents regarding availability of medical treatment at government healthcare centres, legislator Gajjanmajra assured us that the primary health centre would soon be upgraded to the subdivision-level hospital as Malerkotla Civil Hospital had been upgraded to district-level hospital,” said Sharma.

Advertisement

Justifying demands raised by residents, Gajjanmajra said he, along with his colleague and MLA Mohammad Jamil-ur-Rahman, had taken up issues related with healthcare services in Amargarh and Malerkotla Assembly segments with the Health Minister, who had promised to provide more staff at all healthcare centres of the region.

Appreciating that Malerkotla hospital had since been upgraded to district-level hospital, Gajjanmajra said the Ahmedgarh primary health centre would also be upgraded to subdivision-level hospital soon.