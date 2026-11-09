2 journalists escape unhurt after masked assailant opens fire in Ludhiana

Two journalists had a narrow escape after a masked assailant allegedly opened fire at their car and chased them for nearly a kilometre in Ludhiana on the intervening night of Diwali.

The victims were Navneet Kaur, director of web channel The City Headlines, and her husband Gagandeep Arora, Ludhiana bureau head of Punjabi Tribune.

According to the complaint lodged by Arora, the scooter-borne assailant allegedly fired six rounds at their car before pursuing them. Fortunately, both escaped unhurt.

Former Union Minister of State Ravneet Bittu also met journalist Navneet Kaur on Monday and assured her of his support.

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Kaur had reportedly been receiving threat calls from different international numbers for nearly a month. She had also submitted written complaints to senior police officers, including the ADGP (Security) and ADGP (Intelligence), seeking action and security. She suspected that the threats were linked to news reports published against gangsters and police action against them.

Arora has also raised questions over the contents of the FIR, alleging that certain details recorded in it did not match the statement he had given to the police.

He claimed that the FIR described the incident as an altercation arising out of an argument and road rage, whereas, according to him, there was no ordinary road dispute. He maintained that the assailant had arrived armed with a pistol, threatened the couple, opened fire and then chased their car.

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On the complaint of Gagandeep Arora, a resident of Bal Singh Nagar, the PAU police registered a case against an unidentified person.

ACP (West) Jatinder Singh said the masked suspect had been captured by some CCTV cameras. The police were examining the footage to establish his identity and trace him.