Two juveniles detained for raping 14-yr-old

The Machhiwara police have registered a case and detained two juveniles after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of the boys while his friend made a video of the incident and later used it to threaten her.

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The victim and suspects are migrants.

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DSP, Samrala, Gabbar Singh, said the victim’s mother, who works as a domestic help, lodged a complaint with the police. She said her 14-year-old daughter told her that when she went to collect firewood in the fields near their house, a boy met her on the way. He took her to the bushes in the fields, where he allegedly raped her.

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Another boy present at the scene allegedly made a video of the incident. After making the video, both of them threatened the girl, warning her not to disclose the matter to anyone. On returning home, the victim narrated the entire incident to her mother, who then approached the police and got her statement recorded.

On Thursday, the girl was medically examined at the Samrala Civil Hospital. The doctor said the exact nature of the incident would be clear only after the medical report was received. The doctor said the victim was a minor girl and both detained suspects were also juveniles.