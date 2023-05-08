2 juveniles escape from observation home

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

Two boys fled from the Observation Home for Juvenile at Shimlapuri here on Sunday afternoon. After the incident, the Shimlapuri police along with senior police officials reached the spot for investigation.

The SHO, Shimlapuri, Inspector Parmod Kumar, said the incident occurred at 1 pm. The two inmates lodged at the observation home in drug and theft cases scaled the wall from the rear side of the premises.

The duo had made a ‘rope’ by tying blankets.

Initially, an inmate was made to stand on the shoulder of another inmate which helped the former to climb the wall. Later, the ‘rope’ made from blankets was used further to help the other inmate to climb the wall and escape from the place.

SHO Parmod said a case was registered against two employees of Observation Home, Varinder Prashad and Vidhya Sagar. One inmate who helped the two inmates to flee was also booked by the police.

Raids were being conducted at the suspected whereabouts of the inmates and soon they would be nabbed.