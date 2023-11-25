2-kg opium, arms seized; four nabbed in separate incidents

Our Correspondent

Doraha, November 24

The Doraha police claimed to have seized 2 kg of opium, one pistol and two magazines from four persons in two separate cases registered today. Both seizures were made by the police during a naka laid at the Kaddon chowk.

The suspects involved in both incidents have been taken into custody by the police and further investigation has been initiated.

In the first incident, the police stopped a taxi (bearing registration number UP32 S N102), which was being driven by one Hanuman Pandey of Old Delhi. During the search, two occupants of the car, identified as Yusuf Ali and Shamsool Hassan of Uttar Pradesh, were found possessing a bag containing 2 kg of opium. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against Yusuf and Hassan. Both suspects have been taken into custody by the police.

In the other incident, two suspects, who were headed for the Doraha bus stand, were stopped on the basis of suspicion.

When they were searched, one pistol and two magazines were recovered from them. Both of them were arrested. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered.

Payal DSP Nikhil Garg said all four suspects had been arrested and further investigation to get details about their involvement in other cases of drug trafficking or transporting arms had been initiated.

“There are chances of major recoveries in both cases,” said DSP Garg.