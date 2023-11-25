2-kg opium, arms seized; four nabbed in separate incidents

Doraha, November 24
The Doraha police claimed to have seized 2 kg of opium, one pistol and two magazines from four persons in two separate cases registered today. Both seizures were made by the police during a naka laid at the Kaddon chowk.
The suspects involved in both incidents have been taken into custody by the police and further investigation has been initiated.
In the first incident, the police stopped a taxi (bearing registration number UP32 S N102), which was being driven by one Hanuman Pandey of Old Delhi. During the search, two occupants of the car, identified as Yusuf Ali and Shamsool Hassan of Uttar Pradesh, were found possessing a bag containing 2 kg of opium. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against Yusuf and Hassan. Both suspects have been taken into custody by the police.
In the other incident, two suspects, who were headed for the Doraha bus stand, were stopped on the basis of suspicion.
When they were searched, one pistol and two magazines were recovered from them. Both of them were arrested. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered.
Payal DSP Nikhil Garg said all four suspects had been arrested and further investigation to get details about their involvement in other cases of drug trafficking or transporting arms had been initiated.
“There are chances of major recoveries in both cases,” said DSP Garg.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022 when Modi wa...
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical Issues
Vertical drilling emerges as a ray of hope
Rajasthan Assembly election: 27.74% voter turnout till 11 am
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November
Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' again on Friday with a ...
Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia
The student in his 20s was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospit...