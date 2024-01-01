2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Ludhiana, December 31
The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against four miscreants for kidnapping a hotel owner, his friend and taking away their Hyundai Creta vehicle at gunpoint.
The suspects have been identified as Jujhar Singh of GK Estate, Arjun of Satjot Nagar, Vicky and Mintu.
The complainant, Himanshu Takhar of the Badewal road area, told the police that on December 28, he was going in his SUV with his friend Ramandeep Singh, a hotel owner, when the suspects stopped them on the Pakhowal road and forcefully took them to a house in Jawaddi. At gunpoint, they snatched their mobiles and Rs 50, 000 from them.
“While the suspects were beating us, they also made our videos. Afterwards, they demanded Rs 1 lakh in cash else threatened to viral our videos on social media. One of them forcibly transferred Rs 1 lakh in his account through one of the victim’s GPay mobile payment app.
Later, they dropped them at BRS Nagar and took away his SUV in which his laptop and other valuables were kept.
Inspector Gurpreet Singh said raids were on to nab them.
Sources said there was some monetary dispute between the victims and suspects, which was also being examined by the police.
