2 kids charred to death; 4 siblings hurt

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Mullanpur, January 9

Two minor children were burnt to death while their four siblings suffered serious injuries after their shanty caught fire at Mandiani village near here last night. The deceased have been identified as Mohan, alias Birju (3), and Sukhra (7), while their siblings have been identified as Parveen (11) and Aman (6), Komal and Radhika.

Injured children undergo treatment at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.

The condition of Parveen (11) and Aman (6), who are admitted to a multispecialty hospital and research institute in Chandigarh, is stated to be critical. Household articles kept inside the shanty were also reduced to ashes.

The incident took place around 9 pm when all children were sleeping inside the shanty, while their mother, Sunita, was waiting for her husband, Bhudan, outside.

Indu, a four-month-old child, had a miraculous escape as she was sleeping in her mother’s lap at the time of the incident.

The administration remained conspicuous by the absence during the rescue operation, which was undertaken by the neighbours. Senior functionaries in the Civil Administration were busy in meetings with the Punjab Chief Minister for the redressal of their issues while members of the PCS Officers’ Association and the Revenue Officers’ Association had proceeded on mass leave as a token of solidarity with an RTA at Ludhiana who was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau recently.

Though the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the fire broke out after a burning lamp fell on the bed where children were sleeping.

Birju and Shukra, who died in the mishap, were sleeping under highly inflammable polythene sheets to protect themselves from the extreme cold. The polythene sheets caught fire, leading to their death.

According to Sunita, the incident took place while she was waiting for her husband outside the shanty around 9 pm. Before she could rescue the children, the shanty had completely burnt and all the children, except Indu, suffered injuries.

Residents of the nearby shanties tried to douse the fire, but to no avail. The injured children were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, from where three of them were referred to a hospital in Chandigarh.

Mandeep Singh, a farmer, helped in shifting the victims to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, in an ambulance that was donated by some NRIs from Mandiani village a long time ago.

Miraculous escape for infant

Children were sleeping under polythene sheets

