2 killed, 5 injured in head-on collision on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road

Two persons were killed and five others were seriously injured when a Maruti Ritz car and a Maruti Swift car collided head-on near village Sheikhupura on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Wednesday.

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The deceased were identified as Gaudin (35), driver of the Swift car, who died on the spot, and Sirjadin (30), a passenger in the same vehicle, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital.

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According to police, the accident occurred when the rear tyre of the Ritz car, coming from Moga towards Ludhiana, burst near Sheikhupura village. The driver lost control, the car crossed the road divider and rammed into the oncoming Swift.

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Both vehicles were extensively damaged in the impact. Locals used rods to break the windows and rescue the trapped occupants.

The injured include Harshdeep Singh and Devkaran Singh, residents of Ludhiana (occupants of the Ritz), and Laldin, Mamusain and Shanu, residents of Tajpur Road, Ludhiana (occupants of the Swift). All were admitted to various hospitals in the city. The victims were on their way to Moga to attend a feast when the tragedy occurred.

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A resident of Khasi Kalan, Sipaiya, brother of the deceased Sirjadin, said, “They were all going to Moga for a feast. My brother Sirjadin died in the accident. He is survived by three daughters and a son. We do not want to take any action against anyone. Gaudin, who was a milkman, has four sons and a daughter.”

Family tried to take body without postmortem, authorities prevented

The families of the deceased refused to allow a postmortem and tried to take away one of the bodies from the Civil Hospital mortuary in a vehicle. Police, however, explained that in road accident cases, the body can only be released after completion of legal formalities, including the postmortem. The police have seized both damaged vehicles and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.