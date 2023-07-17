2 killed in hit-and-run cases

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal/Doraha, July 16

Two persons were reportedly killed in two road accidents which occurred on the National Highway Number 1 yesterday.

Pankaj Kumar (35), a resident of Basant Nagar, Partap Singh Wala, here, was going home along with his cousin Natish Kumar, a resident of PAU Complex, Ludhiana, when a speeding vehicle rammed into their motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10 HT 4492) at Pawa Khagat village near Sahnewal.

Pankaj sustained injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, where he breathed his last. The Sahnewal police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC against the unidentified driver of the speeding vehicle.

In the second incident, Bhola Yadav of Daibi village in Bihar has complained to the Doraha police that he was going in his truck when his cleaner Raj Kumar Thakur got down to attend the call of nature. Another truck (BR 02 GA 6189), plying behind them was driven by Roshan Kumar of Daibi, Bihar, and going from Amritsar towards Doraha. Both trucks were stationed on the road.

After returning, when Raj Kumar, was checking the tyres of the Roshan’s truck, a speedy canter (PB 08 EV 8826) rammed into the latter’s stationary truck. The cleaner was crushed in the mishap. A case under Sections 279, 304-A, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the driver of the vehicle. No arrest has been made in both cases.