2 killed in Khanna road accidents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

A motorcyclist and a cyclist were killed in separate road mishaps in Khanna.

The police have registered a cases of negligent driving against both the drivers of which one has been identified.

Hari Lal of Korhi village in Khanna told the police that on Thursday night he, along with his friend Amarjit Kumar (28), also of Kohri village, was heading home on their bicycles. When they reached near Lovely Furniture on GT Road, Khanna, an Innova car (bearing registration No. PB10DJ6434) hit the cycle of his friend from behind, he added.

Amarjit suffered serious injuries in the accident. Car driver also stopped his car and took the injured to the hospital. When doctors declared the victim brought dead, the car driver fled from the hospital without informing doctors or the police.

Investigating officer ASI Jagdip Singh said car driver was identified as Akbar Khan of Gidri village and he was yet to be arrested in the case.

In another case, a motorcyclist Diljot Singh of Jodhan village was killed in a hit-and-run case on the Samrala road on Wednesday.

Complainant Lakhvir Singh told the police that on Wednesday he, along with his friend Diljot, was heading towards Dhindsa village on motorcycle. When they reached the Samrala road, a rashly driven and speeding car hit their motorcycle from behind, he stated.

As per the police, car driver fled from the spot after the accident. Passers-by rushed both the injured to the Civil Hospital. Since Lakhvir received minor injuries in the accident he was discharged after first aid treatment. Diljot suffered serious head injuries and was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, for treatment.

Due to critical injuries, Diljot breathed his last at the PGI yesterday. Investigating officer ASI Baljit Singh said footage of CCTV cameras would be scanned to get clue about the car involved in the accident.