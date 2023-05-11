2 land in police net with 265-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

The Ludhiana police yesterday arrested two persons and seized 265 gm of heroin from their possession.

The duo were identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha (22), of Sultanpur Lodhi and Gurcharan Singh, alias Jeeta (25), of Chaunta village. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect. DCP (Crime) Harmeet Singh Hundal and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur issued a joint statement in this regard.

Police officials said a tip-off was received that the suspects, who were into the drug smuggling trade, were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients. The police party laid a naka at a strategic place at Chaunta village where the motorcycle-borne duo were stopped for checking. During frisking, 265 gm of heroin was seized from them.

The suspects were produced before a court which remanded them in one day police custody. Now further questioning of the smugglers was on to bust the entire drug supply line, added officials.