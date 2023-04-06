2 land in police net with heroin

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 5

The Ludhiana (rural) police claimed to have nabbed two drug peddlers who had been indulging in drug trafficking for a long time.

The duo, identified as Gurpinder Singh Babbu and Lakhvir Singh Raju of Bhoyepur village in Moga district, were arrested by a police team from Phallewal Jurahan Road during patrolling on Tuesday evening.

The police seized 50 gm of heroin and a motorcycle used in the crime from the possession of the suspects who were booked under Sections 21, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Jodhan police station.

SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said police officials, supervised by DSP, Dakha, Jaswinder Singh Khaira and in-charge, Chhapar Chowki, Sukhminder Singh, had arrested two motorcyclists after they tried to run away on seeing them on Phallewal Jurahan Road on Tuesday evening.

“When the police intercepted the motorcyclists, they tried to take a U-turn and were overpowered after their mobike slipped on the road. Later, 50 gm of heroin was seized from them,” Bains said.

Though the police are yet to ascertain the modus operandi of the accused and their clients in the region, preliminary investigations revealed that they had a criminal past.