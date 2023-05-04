2 land in police net with heroin

Ludhiana, May 3
Two persons were arrested by the police on charge of drug peddling in separate incidents.
The anti-narcotics cell apprehended a 23-year-old man in the first case. SI Tamana Devi of the cell alleged that the suspect, Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, at present staying in the New Shimlapuri area of Ludhiana, was riding a motorcycle when he was stopped for checking at New Shimlapuri.
The police seized 135 gm of heroin from his possession. A case has been registered against him under Sections 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Shimlapuri police station. The suspect was presented before a local court, which sent him to police custody for further investigation.
In the other incident, the police arrested a man, identified as Ranbir Singh, of Sukhdev Nagar in Ludhiana. SI Kulwinder Singh said the suspect was arrested when he was going on a motorcycle at Mahavir Colony. The police allegedly seized 35 gm of heroin, Rs 1.20 lakh drug money, a weighing scale and a motorcycle from him.
A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Tibba police station on Tuesday.
