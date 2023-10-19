2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

Ludhiana, October 18
Following a complaint, the MC Commissioner has suspended two employees on allegations of accepting bribe. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has issued the suspension orders for MC Superintendent Harminder Singh and clerk Hemant Kumar Sharma.
A civic body official said a few persons had lodged a complaint with the civic body, accusing the two employees of taking bribe in exchange of facilitating the transfer of property ownership.
The suspensions of Harminder Singh and Hemant Kumar Sharma were made due to allegations of misusing their positions, engaging in bribery and tarnishing the reputation of the civic body. A departmental inquiry has been initiated to further probe the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi