2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

Following a complaint, the MC Commissioner has suspended two employees on allegations of accepting bribe. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has issued the suspension orders for MC Superintendent Harminder Singh and clerk Hemant Kumar Sharma.

A civic body official said a few persons had lodged a complaint with the civic body, accusing the two employees of taking bribe in exchange of facilitating the transfer of property ownership.

The suspensions of Harminder Singh and Hemant Kumar Sharma were made due to allegations of misusing their positions, engaging in bribery and tarnishing the reputation of the civic body. A departmental inquiry has been initiated to further probe the matter.