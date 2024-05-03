2 major fire incidents keep firemen on toes

Ludhiana, May 2
Two major fire incidents occurred in the city on Thursday afternoon kept the firemen on their toes. The fire personnel struggled for hours to douse the flames.
As per information, one of the incidents occurred in a paper mill in Gaunspur village on the Hambran road while the other took place at another paper factory in Ladhowal.
In the first incident at a paper mill in Gaunspur on Thursday, the factory was functional when the fire broke out. The fire started from heaps of straw kept on the premises of the unit and later, it engulfed the huge stock of paper. Fortunately, it could not reach the place where the machinery was kept. Reason of fire was yet to be known.
In the second incident, plenty of stubble kept inside the paper mill in Ladhowal caught fire, fortunately, the unit was lying closed from sometime due to which no loss of life was reported in the incident.
Sources said heaps of stubble was kept in the open on the factory premises while the machinery was kept in the shed due to which the machinery worth lakhs did not face any damages from the blaze.
Fire officials said the exact cause of fire was yet to be known but the factory owner had claimed that farm fire could be the possible cause behind the incident. They, however, said there was no such farm fire around the factory and the exact cause would be investigated.
They said there were no fire safety arrangements in the factory due to which such incidents could not be controlled at the initial stage.
