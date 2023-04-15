2 Malerkotla residents held with stolen two-wheelers

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 14

The Ahmedgarh Sadar police claimed to have arrested two members of a gang that has been involved in stealing and snatching two-wheelers from the region and selling these to scrap dealers after dismantling them.

The accused were identified as Irfaz Khan of Binjoki and Jaspreet Singh of Dulman village in Malerkotla district.

Policemen led by Sayad Shakeel had nabbed the accused during a naka at Akbarpur Chhanna on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road yesterday.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Sandhu said the Ahmedgarh Sadar police had received secret information about illegal activities of Irfaz Khan and Jaspreet Singh, who had recently been released from jail.

“Having received information about shifting of stolen vehicles by the duo, we cautioned the cops deployed on naka at Akbarpur Chhanna. The accused were nabbed by cops led by Sayad Shakeel and a motorcycle and an Activa were recovered,” he said.