2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Building Inspector Vishal Rampal, who was posted at the Municipal Corporation (MC) here earlier, and clerk Gurvinder Singh Guri, posted at the MC, Ludhiana, for taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 in two instalments. Rampal is now posted at the Amritsar MC.

Disclosing this here today, SSP Vigilance Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said a case was registered against the two employees after investigation of an online complaint lodged at the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line.

He said the complainant, Jugal Kishore, a resident of Haibowal, Ludhiana, had alleged that the officials had taken Rs 6,000 as bribe in two instalments in lieu of issuing NOC of his property. The complainant further alleged that the suspects had demanded Rs 15,000 for the same but the deal was struck at Rs 6,000.

The SSP said the complainant recorded a conversation on his mobile phone in this regard.

He said the VB unit of the Ludhiana range had investigated the allegations levelled in the complaint and registered a corruption case at the Vigilance Bureau police station here against the two employees of the Ludhiana MC after finding them guilty of demanding and accepting the bribe money. Both of them were arrested and would be produced in the competent court tomorrow in Ludhiana. Further investigation in the case was under progress, he said.