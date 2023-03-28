2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

Two Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) employees and a woman were arrested by the CIA-2 of the Ludhiana police for allegedly plotting to murder an RTI activist, Arun Bhatti, from Hussainpura.

During a press conference held today, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu shared this information. Sidhu said the suspects were identified as Brijpal (54) of Gobind Nagar, Ishu Saraswal (24) of Waddi Haibowal and Nisha Sabharwal (38) of Waddi Haibowal. Four other suspects, Ashok Kumar of Haibowal, Gulshan Kumar of Jagraon, Dilpreet Singh of Kaunke Kalan and Kamalpreet of Kaunke Kalan, are yet to be arrested. The suspects have been charged under Sections 307, 323, and 324 of the Indian Penal Code, and a case has been registered at the Salem Tabri police station.

According to the police, on March 16, Arun Bhatti was attacked with sharp weapons. He sustained serious injuries, due to which he became unconscious. At present, he is receiving treatment at the CMCH.

The police alleged that Brijpal — an MC supervisor who had been facing an inquiry and was suspended — was being blackmailed by Bhatti. Brijpal alleged that Bhatti was demanding extortion of Rs 25 lakh.

Brijpal, who is the main conspirator, later contacted his colleague, supervisor Ashok Kumar, who is the father of the arrested suspect, Ishu, a sewer man. They allegedly made a plan and paid Nisha, who was already out on bail for an attempt-to-murder case, Rs 6 lakh to further hire Gulshan, Kamalpreet and Dilpreet to carry out the murder of Bhatti.

The police have seized Rs 19,000 from Nisha, which was allegedly given to her by Brijpal. CIA-2 Inspector Beant Juneja said the investigation was still on and the remaining suspects would be arrested soon.

MC supervisor was ‘blackmailed’ by activist