2 members of thieves’ gang arrested; 10 vehicles seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 2

The Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested two of its members. The police also recovered 10 stolen vehicles from the suspects.

They have been identified as Rakesh (24) of Subash Nagar and Anand Kumar (24) of Indira Colony.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued stated that the Police Division 4 had received a tip-off that the suspects were running a gang of vehicle thieves and they had stolen over 12 vehicles in the past. After verifying information, a police team conducted a raid and nabbed the duo.

Later during their questioning, 10 vehicles (all motorcycles), which the suspects had stolen from city areas, including Jodhewal, Daresi and Meharban, were recovered by the police, the ADCP said, adding that now, further police remand of the suspects would be sought from court to inquire about persons to whom they had sold stolen vehicles.

Sran said the police would identify owners of the recovered stolen motorcycles so that these could be returned to them.

Sources said role of some scrap dealers were also under police scanner to inquire if they had bought stolen vehicles as scrap from the duo.