2 members of tubewell motor thieves’ gang land in police net in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

The Khanna police claimed to have busted a gang of thieves involved in stealing tubewell motors from agricultural fields here on Tuesday. Two thieves were arrested and 11 motors were recovered from them, which they had stolen from the Samrala and Machhiwara areas.

Besides the tubewell motors, the police seized a motorcycle, barbed wires and some equipment like blades, etc, which were being used to steal motors by the gang members.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaswinder Singh and Sonu, both residents of Sapera Basti, Doraha. More gang members are also on the radar of the police and they would be arrested in the case. A case was also registered against the suspects.

Khanna SSP Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash and Samrala DSP Waryam Singh addressed a press conference in this regard.

As per information, on February 9, SSP Dayama as a part of a village tour programme had visited a village in Khanna police district where in a special camp he had listened to problems of villagers. In the camp, the residents had raised the issue that a gang of thieves was stealing tubewell motors and iron wires from their agricultural fields and even barbed wires from the canal area. The SSP had tasked DSP Waryam to identify the thieves and crack the case.

DSP Waryam along with his team launched an investigation which led to the identification of the two thieves. A police party laid a trap and nabbed the duo.

While addressing mediapersons, the SSP said the gang had committed several such thefts and it was also being assumed that the gang might have sold some stolen tubewell motors or other stuff to some junk dealers. Now, the police would identify such junk dealers who had been buying the stolen stuff and action would be taken against them. The DSP said the gang seemed to have stolen over two dozen motors.

More miscreants on police radar

Those arrested have been identified as Jaswinder Singh and Sonu, both residents of Sapera Basti, Doraha. More gang members are also on the radar of the police and they will be arrested in the case. A case was registered against the suspects.