2-metre high fence not enough to deter polluters: Engineers' body

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 2

The Council of Engineers (CoE), Public Action Committee (PAC) and environmentalists have raised an objection against the fence being put up by the Municipal Corporation along the Sidhwan Canal to stop people from throwing garbage and waste into the water body.

Project a Waste of public funds, say activists Activists asked if a 3-metre high fence is required to stop pollution at the Buddha Dariya, how could an arrangement of a lower height serve the purpose along the Sidhwan Canal. It would simply be a waste of public money to go ahead with the project to have a 2-metre fence, they added.

The fencing is being put up at an estimated cost of Rs 6.64 crore as part of measures to mitigate pollution of the Sidhwan Canal.

In a letter to the MC Commissioner, CoE president Kapil Arora, environmentalist Kuldeep Singh Khaira and the PAC have pointed out that while the a 3-metre high fence was being installed on the both sides of the Buddha Nullah, the fence being put up along the Sidhwan Canal was only 2-metre high.

“A 2-metre high fence on both sides of the canal will not serve the purpose of stopping offenders from throwing trash and garbage in the water body and polluting it. It will simply be a waste of money to go ahead with a 2-metre fence. If a 3-metre fence in required to stop pollution at the Buddha Dariya, how can an arrangement of lower height serve the purpose along the Sidhwan Canal?” the activists asked.

Drawing the attention of MC authorities towards a petition with the National Green Tribunal, the CoE asserted that as the petition for installation of 2-metre high fence around the Sidhwan Canal was pending before the NGT, the matter was sub judice.

They pleaded that height of the fence be increased from 2 to 3 meters at least from the railway crossing near Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal Road to the municipal limits of Ludhiana. Or else, the ongoing work should be stopped till judicial review and finalisation of the matter, the petitioners added.