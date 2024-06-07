2 Minor Girls go missing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: In two separate incidents, two 16-years-old girls, went missing. Both the incidents took place in the Dehlon area. The Dehlon police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC on the basis of complaints filed by the father and brother of the missing girls, respectively. Sachin Kumar, father of one of the girls, said his daughter went missing on May 29 night. Meanwhile, Sabot Kumar, brother of a missing girl, said his sister went missing on the intervening night of June 2-3. The father and brother have alleged that two persons namely Ajay Kumar and Gulshan Kumar, respectively had eloped with the girls on the pretext of marriage. TNS

Plaint filed in Hit-and-run case

Ludhiana: The police have registered a complaint against an unknown person in a hit-and-run case in which a person lost his life. The complainant, Satvir Singh, a resident near Gurdwara Damdama Sahib, Dehlon, said his cousin, Gurpreet Singh, along with his friend, Inderpreet Singh, was going towards Ludhiana on Activa acooter. Near Pioneer Cranes on Malerkotla Road, a bike-borne youth bumped into Gurpreet and his friend and both fell on the road. Gurpreet was admitted to Profile Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 304-A, 337, 427 of the IPC.TNS

25-year-old youth killed

Ludhiana: The Sarabha Nagar Police have registered a case under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC against Suraj, alias Gullu, Manoj Sahni, Ajay Sahni, residents of Barewal for killing a 25-year-old youth. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Kumar. The complainant alleged that on June 5, the accused came to their home and took Vikas with them. As Vikas did not return home, his brother searched for him and found him being thrashed by the accused. On seeing the complainant, brother of the deceased, the accused attacked Vikas and slit his throat with a sharp weapon. Vikas died on the spot. TNS

Man duped of Rs 2.5 lakh

Ludhiana: The Koomkalan police have registered a complaint under Section 406 and 420 of the IPC against Upkar Singh, a resident of Bhamian Road, for cheating one Paramjit Singh. According to the police, Paramjit met Upkar on June 5 to get a licence made and rectify the name of his daughter. The accused took the thumb impression of Paramjit Singh on a machine on the pretext of applying online for the licence and took out Rs 2,15,000 from the account of Paramjit Singh. Not only this, the accused also took Rs 35,000 from the complainant for getting the name corrected of his daughter on the birth certificate.

