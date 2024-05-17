2 minor girls go missing, two booked

Ludhiana, May 16
Rajni Rani, a resident of Ram Nagar, has complained to the police that on April 22, her minor daughter went missing. After searching for her, they came to know that Sumit Tandon took her daughter away with him on the pretext of getting married with her.
The Tibba police have registered a case against Sumit, a resident of Bishnoi Sarai, Bijnaur district in UP, under Sections 363 and 366 A of the IPC.
In another incident, a 17-year-old girl went missing on May 13. Ganesh Mahato, the father of the girl, informed the police that the victim had gone to market but did not return home. The father came to know that Krishna, a tenant at Darshan Vehra, Street Number 5, Puneet Nagar, had fled with his daughter on the pretext of getting married with her. A case has been registered against him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal goes to Tiz Hazari court to record statement; police to reach Arvind Kejriwal’s house to probe assault case
Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha members protest near Kejriwal's resi...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court today
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday
Delhi-bound Air India flight from Pune collides with tug truck before takeoff
Emergency protocols are swiftly enacted, ensuring the safety...
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...