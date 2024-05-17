2 minor girls go missing, two booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

Rajni Rani, a resident of Ram Nagar, has complained to the police that on April 22, her minor daughter went missing. After searching for her, they came to know that Sumit Tandon took her daughter away with him on the pretext of getting married with her.

The Tibba police have registered a case against Sumit, a resident of Bishnoi Sarai, Bijnaur district in UP, under Sections 363 and 366 A of the IPC.

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl went missing on May 13. Ganesh Mahato, the father of the girl, informed the police that the victim had gone to market but did not return home. The father came to know that Krishna, a tenant at Darshan Vehra, Street Number 5, Puneet Nagar, had fled with his daughter on the pretext of getting married with her. A case has been registered against him.

