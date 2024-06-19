2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 18
Four persons, including two minors, were hit by a rashly driven SUV near Government High School on Jawandha Road here on Tuesday. Both the children suffered serious leg injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The car was being driven by a woman. According to the information, the car was being driven at the speed of 100kmph and the vehicle went out of control and rammed into the pedestrians.
The injured children have been identified as Anand and Vikas. A total of four people were injured in the accident. The impact of the collision activated the air bags of the car and damaged the windshield of the car. Three motorcycle that came on the way were also damaged by the car.
The police reached the spot and took the girl who was driving the car to the police station.
ACP West Guriqbal Singh said that kin of the injured had not lodged a complaint as family of the errant woman driver had assured to pay for the full treatment of the injured.
Meanwhile, residents demanded that the police should start a campaign against the overspeeding so that such incidents should not happen again.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: Supreme Court on NEET
Tells NTA to own up if there’s been any mistake, calls for r...
Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi
Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth
Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days
Guilty face dismissal, smugglers’ property to be confiscated...