2 miscreants rob jeweller of gold, cash

Ludhiana, October 5
On Thursday evening in Ahluwalia Colony, Jamalpur, Ludhiana, a jeweller fell victim to a robbery committed by two men. The bike-borne miscreants barged into the jewellery store of Ameer Chand.
During the incident, the suspects not only injured the store owner but also made away with a substantial sum of Rs 1.25 lakh, 100 gm of gold and 10 kg of silver, as per information. After committing the crime, the culprits managed to flee the scene. Thereafter, the victim raised the alarm for help.
The shop owner was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. On receiving information about the incident, the Jamalpur police reached the scene and checked the CCTV footage to trace the suspects. The duo were yet to be nabbed.
