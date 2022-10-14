2 months on, data entry operators yet to get salary

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

Amid the festive season, data entry operators are facing a tough time as they have not been paid salary for the past two months. A group of data entry operators, who work on outsourcing basis, met MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal regarding this matter on Thursday. The operators said the contractor concerned had not released their salaries till date.

Around 105 data entry operators work on outsourcing basis in the Municipal Corporation (MC). An operator said, “Each employee gets Rs 9,770 per month salary. But, the contractor has not released our salary for the past two months. It is hard for us to make both ends meet without salary. We request the MC Commissioner to direct the contractor to release our salaries.”

“Moreover, the MC should regularise our jobs and end the contractual system so that we don’t have to face any problems in the future,” he said

Festival loan

Members of the Municipal Employees Sangarsh Committee met MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and Mayor Balkar Sandhu and demanded from the authorities to provide festival loan of Rs 10,000 without interest to Class IV employees and Rs 5,000 without interest to contractual employees of the civic body.