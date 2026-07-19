2 months on, Ludhiana awaits start of work on Rs 165-cr road project

Nearly two months ago, a Delhi-based private firm emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for Ludhiana’s ambitious Rs 165-crore world-class roads project. However, the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, is yet to issue the work order, leaving the flagship road infrastructure project shrouded in uncertainty.

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The project, which aims to upgrade nearly 15.4 km of major city roads with modern infrastructure, was initially being executed by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB). According to information, after the financial bids were opened, a Delhi-based company emerged as the L1 bidder by quoting rates more than 100 per cent above the estimated cost. The matter was subsequently referred to the Local Government Department, which later transferred the project to the Municipal Corporation for further examination.

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Despite the L1 bidder having been finalised around two months ago, the project has not moved forward as the civic body has not issued the work order. Instead, the MC has initiated a fresh review of the project and is examining the detailed project reports (DPRs), cost estimates and other technical aspects before taking a final decision.

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The project has been divided into three packages, covering some of the city’s busiest roads. Package-I, estimated at Rs 65.19 crore, includes the 4.38-km stretch from Sherpur Chowk to Jagraon Bridge. Package-II, worth Rs 48.85 crore, covers Jagraon Bridge to Old Sabji Mandi, Chaura Bazaar to Ghas Mandi, the road outside CMC Hospital, Preet Palace to Durgi Canal bridge and Field Ganj to Brown Road. Package-III, estimated at Rs 48.91 crore, includes Fountain Chowk to Bharat Nagar Chowk, Fountain Chowk to Aarti Cinema, the road outside DMC Hospital and Gill Canal Bridge to Gill village chowk.

The Local Government Department decided that the project should be reviewed by the Municipal Corporation before any further action was taken. Following this, the civic body constituted a committee headed by Joint Commissioner Vineet Kumar to examine the detailed project reports, project estimates and other related documents.

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Municipal Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar confirmed that the project was under review. “We are examining the facts and figures of the project. A committee has been formed in this regard and it is studying all aspects, including the DPRs. The committee will submit its report soon, after which a decision will be taken,” said Alankar.