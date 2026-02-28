2 months on, man booked for pushing younger brother off second floor

The police have registered a case against a man for allegedly pushing his younger brother off the second floor of their house after a property dispute escalated, said officials.

They said the accused, Hansraj, pushed the victim, Mahender Kumar of Prem Nagar, with the intent to kill. Following the incident that occurred on December 26 last year, the victim was hospitalised with critical injuries.

Now, the case has been registered at the Division Number 2 police station following a complaint by the victim.

According to the complainant, he was sleeping when his elder brother arrived and began hurling abuses at him over a property dispute. He alleged the accused went on a rampage, breaking household items and creating a ruckus.

According to the complaint, the accused then went to the roof, where his younger brother was, and assaulted him before pushing him onto the street.

The neighbours, who came to the spot after hearing the commotion, shifted the victim to a nearby hospital.

Investigating officer Gurdev Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), said talks of a compromise were initially on between the two parties and the case was registered only after a formal complaint was filed.

Police said efforts are underway to arrest the accused.