2 more contract virus in district

Ludhiana, November 10
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, two persons tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Thursday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,613 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus so far in the district.
On Thursday, there were five active cases and all of them have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.34 per cent. Till date, a total of 40,33,256 samples have been taken, of which 39,04,343 were found
negative.
Samples of 572 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
