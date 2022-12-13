2 more nabbed for robbing taxi driver

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 12

The police on Monday arrested two more persons for robbing a Dera Bassi-based taxi driver and recovered a pistol and sharp weapon from the possession of the arrested accused. The arrested accused have been identified as Sonu Gupta, alias Sonu Shooter, and Inderjit Singh, alias Gandhi, of Dhillon Nagar in Ludhiana. Earlier, the police had arrested Ranjit Singh and Lovepreet Kaur, alias Preeti, of Dhillon Nagar, in the case on December 6.

Taxi driver Sandeep of Dera Bassi had complained to the police that a woman named Preeti had booked a taxi from Zirakpur to Ludhiana on December 5. After reaching Lohara in Ludhiana, Preeti called her five accomplices on two motorcycles who were armed with weapons.

The complainant alleged that the accused had threatened and robbed him of his car, mobile phone, Rs 8,500, ATM card, Aadhaar card, and other documents. A case under different sections of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered at Daba police station against the accused. Two more accused in this case are yet to be arrested. The snatched car, mobile, a country-made pistol, and one sword have been seized.