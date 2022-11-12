2 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Two persons tested positive for Covid on Friday and no loss of life was reported. Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,615 had tested positive in Ludhiana since the outbreak of Covid in the district and 3,018 people had lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Presently, there were five active cases and all patients had been asked to isolate themselves homes. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients at present is at 97.34 per cent. Till date, a total of 40,33,755 samples have been taken for testing, of which 39,04,840 were found negative. Samples of 499 suspected patients were sent for testing on Friday, the results of which are expected shortly. TNS

Slum fire: 6 goats charred to death

Ludhiana: Around six goats were charred to death in a fire that broke out at a slum area in Mand Jharaudi village, near Machhiwara, on Friday. According to the information, a few shanties and articles of slum dwellers got burnt in the incident. The exact reason behind the fire incident is not clear. Two fire tenders from Khanna and Samrala were rushed to the spot. No human casualty was reported in the fire incident. TNS

A clarification

Ludhiana: Apropos of news report, “With 10 deaths, dist becomes a swine flu hotspot”, the Health Department has clarified that 10 deaths reported in Ludhiana district so far were suspected to be due to swine flu as the state-level committee constituted for the purpose was yet to analyse the same. Similarly, only 13 of the total 41 swine flu deaths registered in the state were confirmed so far, while the rest remained under the suspected category.