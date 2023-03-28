2 nabbed, 4 stolen mobikes seized

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, March 27

The Sahnewal police caught two miscreants when they were crossing Jaspal Bangar village and recovered four stolen motorcycles from them on Sunday evening.

They used to steal motorcycles. Both of them have been taken on police remand and are being investigated for further involvement in similar cases.

The duo have been identified as Rahul Kumar and Pardeep Kumar of Dholewal. They were arrested with a stolen motorcycle. On investigation, three more stolen motorcycles were recovered from their custody.

Sahnewal SHO Inderjit Singh Boparai said the two suspects were drug addicts and used to steal motorbikes and sell them.

“At present, the police are tracing their criminal record and there are chances of further recoveries,” he said.