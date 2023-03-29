2 nabbed for immoral trafficking

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

The city police busted an immoral trafficking racket being run in the garb of a spa and massage centre. After conducting a raid at the spa on Monday night, two persons, including the owner of the centre, was arrested.

The suspects have been identified as owner Gurpreet Singh and manager Kirat Kumar. The police seized Rs 2,000 in cash and some packets of condoms from the spot.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh said a tip-off was received that the two suspects were running an immoral trafficking racket in the garb of ‘Bliss Spa Saloon’ at the Phase 1 market in Dugri. After verifying the information, the police conducted a raid and exposed the racket.

Inspector Gurpreet said the CCTV footage and visitor register would be scanned to get more details about the racket.

A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act was registered against the suspect and further probe was launched into the matter.