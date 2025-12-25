2 nabbed for snatching cash, valuables from woman in Ludhiana village

The Jodhan police have arrested two miscreants, who had allegedly snatched cash and valuables from a woman of Haibowal when she was going to a religious place situated near Jodhan village a week ago. The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh Ammu and Gurjit Singh of Chachrari village in Ludhiana district.

Advertisement

The police claimed to have seized two motorcycles and the weapon used in crime, besides the valuables snatched in the incident.

Advertisement

SSP Ankur Gupta said cops under the supervision of Dakha DSP Varinder Khosa and Jodhan SHO Saheb Meet Singh had nabbed two persons, who had allegedly snatched cash and valuables, including a mobile phone from Bhawna of Haibowal by intercepting and threatening her with a sharp-edged weapon on December 18.

Advertisement

Bhawna had informed the police that three miscreants riding a motorcycle had stopped her when she was going to pay obeisance at a religious place situated on Ludhiana Raikot road under the jurisdiction of Jodhan police station.

Having identified the main accused, Ammu, on the basis of investigation, cops led by the SHO nabbed him and his accomplice from different places.