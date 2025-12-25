DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 2 nabbed for snatching cash, valuables from woman in Ludhiana village

2 nabbed for snatching cash, valuables from woman in Ludhiana village

article_Author
Our Correspondent
raikot, Updated At : 04:37 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Jodhan police have arrested two miscreants, who had allegedly snatched cash and valuables from a woman of Haibowal when she was going to a religious place situated near Jodhan village a week ago. The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh Ammu and Gurjit Singh of Chachrari village in Ludhiana district.

Advertisement

The police claimed to have seized two motorcycles and the weapon used in crime, besides the valuables snatched in the incident.

Advertisement

SSP Ankur Gupta said cops under the supervision of Dakha DSP Varinder Khosa and Jodhan SHO Saheb Meet Singh had nabbed two persons, who had allegedly snatched cash and valuables, including a mobile phone from Bhawna of Haibowal by intercepting and threatening her with a sharp-edged weapon on December 18.

Advertisement

Bhawna had informed the police that three miscreants riding a motorcycle had stopped her when she was going to pay obeisance at a religious place situated on Ludhiana Raikot road under the jurisdiction of Jodhan police station.

Having identified the main accused, Ammu, on the basis of investigation, cops led by the SHO nabbed him and his accomplice from different places.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts