2 nabbed in financier murder case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

The police claimed to have solved the murder case of Salesh Kumar, aka Shelly, of Surjit Colony, who was found murdered near the fields in Balliewal village.

CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu while addressing a press conference said two suspects had been arrested. They had been identified as Mangal Singh (32) and Pooran Singh (38), both from Mangat village.

As per kin of the victim, Salesh was working as a financier and had gone to collect money from someone recently but did not return home.

The suspects alleged that they had borrowed Rs 16,000 from Salesh with interest. They claimed though they had repaid the borrowed sum in instalments, Salesh was persistently demanding Rs 90,000 from them. Consequently, they killed him.

Salesh was found murdered in Baliewal village in the district on October 2. On seeing his half-naked body, which had injuries on the head and face, villagers had informed the police. He had suffered severe head and facial injuries, suggesting that he had been brutally killed.

A case has been registered. The police have seized the victim’s scooter, which had been abandoned by the suspects at an isolated spot.